Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LIN traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $404.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.91. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

