LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMP

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.8 %

About LondonMetric Property

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 185.20 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,556. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -974.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.60 ($2.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.76.

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.