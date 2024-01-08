LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, September 11th.
LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.8 %
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
