Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $203.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.92.

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.51 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,279,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

