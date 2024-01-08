Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $531.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $531.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.67.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $491.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.43. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

