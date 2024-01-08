Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Financial Review

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Storage Affiliates Trust 4 4 1 0 1.67

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus target price of $36.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.10%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24% National Storage Affiliates Trust 13.97% 5.88% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.44 $9.86 million $0.24 10.33 National Storage Affiliates Trust $801.57 million 4.19 $103.74 million $1.09 37.07

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 205.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Lument Finance Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

