Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 7.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 393,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,164,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 391.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 140.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 431,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 252,227 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 10.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 41.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

