Madonna Educational Founda Emg Sells 27,368 Shares of M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) Director Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 27,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $953,774.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,563.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madonna Educational Founda Emg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 44,201 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $1,741,077.39.

On Friday, December 22nd, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 10,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $338,900.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 931 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $25,946.97.

On Monday, December 4th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 58,542 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,130,928.80.

On Friday, December 1st, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 20,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $654,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 4,759 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $157,237.36.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the second quarter worth $141,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

