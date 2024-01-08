Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,004,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 365,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 311,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2,788.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 299,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. 454,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.