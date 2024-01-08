Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.56 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 551,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,102. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

