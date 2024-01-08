Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $204,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

