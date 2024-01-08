Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $376,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.96. 707,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

