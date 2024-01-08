Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $112,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,281,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,485,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

