Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

CNQ traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 655,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,268. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

