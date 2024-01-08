Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 51,733 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 7.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.26% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $36,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,031 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

