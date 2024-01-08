Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the quarter. Ethan Allen Interiors accounts for about 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

