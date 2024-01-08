Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. 87,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,245. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.