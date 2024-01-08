Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $85.62. 1,283,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,319. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

