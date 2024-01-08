Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 11,282 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 5,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

WestRock stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.29. 535,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

