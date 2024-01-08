Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 17,669 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 0.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,148. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

