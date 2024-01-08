Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,775 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,361. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

