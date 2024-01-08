Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 328 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $749.49. 230,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.50 and its 200-day moving average is $671.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $444.62 and a 52 week high of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

