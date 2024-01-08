Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 966 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.62. 1,416,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.66. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

