Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. 388,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,962. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

