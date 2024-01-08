MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.6 %

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. 437,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.21 and a beta of 1.20. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

