MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.17. 437,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.21 and a beta of 1.20. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
