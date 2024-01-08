Marco Terruzzin Sells 25,000 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Energy Vault Price Performance
NRGV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 630,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
