Marco Terruzzin Sells 25,000 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,360,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,993.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NRGV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 630,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,407. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Vault by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Vault by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

