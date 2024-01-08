Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $228.29

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.29 and last traded at $228.23, with a volume of 1662877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

