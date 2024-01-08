Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,542.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 56,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.16. 222,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,501. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Read More

