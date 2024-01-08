Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $139,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $486.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

