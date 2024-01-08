Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.