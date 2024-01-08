Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $417.85. 696,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,203. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $391.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.61 and its 200-day moving average is $401.59.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

