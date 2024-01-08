Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

MTDR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 868,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.31. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

