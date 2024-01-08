Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

Shares of MINV remained flat at $23.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

