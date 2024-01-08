Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.99

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 2394905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 16.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.