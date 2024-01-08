Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Cut by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Maximus by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %

Maximus stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

