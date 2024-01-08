McAdam LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,443. The firm has a market cap of $368.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

