McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $469,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Read Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3 %

MKC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $67.01. 317,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,416. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.