McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,252. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

