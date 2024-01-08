McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $288.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

