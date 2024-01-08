McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.83.

NYSE MCD opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

