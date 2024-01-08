Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 124.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in Medifast by 38.5% during the third quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Medifast by 54.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of MED stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.48. 88,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,387. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.10 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

