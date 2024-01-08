MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 15.4%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 336,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 144,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

