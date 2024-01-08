MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 15.4%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 336,729 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 144,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
MediPharm Labs Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.18.
About MediPharm Labs
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediPharm Labs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chipotle stock price can set a new all-time high in 2024
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Spirit AeroSystems stock will rally on Boeing’s new orders
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.