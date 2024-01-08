Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MERC. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.82 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Mercer International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mercer International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

