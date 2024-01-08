Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $125.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $533.43 million, a P/E ratio of -706.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $206.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -457.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $168,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,696.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 146,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 56.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

See Also

