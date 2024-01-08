Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $6,917,281.07 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,874,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,841,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.15 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.47. The firm has a market cap of $921.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

