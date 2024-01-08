Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,599 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Micron Technology worth $180,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,574. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.