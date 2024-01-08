Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter Sells 371 Shares

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE MAA traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.48. 773,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after purchasing an additional 592,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
