Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$19.25 at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.25 to C$19.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MI.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.34.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
