Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 401,548 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $103,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 725,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 218,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

