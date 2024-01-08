Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 47,845 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $198,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 525,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $453.55 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $297.12 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.89 and a 200 day moving average of $409.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

