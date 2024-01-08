Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 61,948 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,948 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $157,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $397.23 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.89.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

